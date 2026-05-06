UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
News provided byUnited Corporations Limited
May 06, 2026, 15:30 ET
TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preferred Shares
|
August 4, 2026
|
August 14, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
August 4, 2026
|
August 14, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
August 4, 2026
|
August 14, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
August 4, 2026
|
August 14, 2026
|
$0.03
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information please contact: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
Share this article