UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend First Preferred Shares May 1, 2026 May 15, 2026 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares,

1959 Series May 1, 2026 May 15, 2026 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares,

1963 Series May 1, 2026 May 15, 2026 $0.375 Common Shares May 1, 2026 May 15, 2026 $0.11

The Common Share dividend of $0.11 includes a $0.03 quarterly dividend and an additional $0.08 per Common Share representing a distribution of the balance of net investment income (after payment of preferred share dividends) for the nine month period ended December 31, 2025.

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

