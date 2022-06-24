UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
Jun 24, 2022, 12:54 ET
TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2022:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Christopher A. Alexander
|
10,025,547
|
99.45
|
55,352
|
0.55
|
David J. Dawson
|
10,025,762
|
99.45
|
55,137
|
0.55
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
9,584,378
|
95.07
|
496,521
|
4.93
|
C.O. Trinity Jackman
|
9,604,013
|
95.27
|
476,886
|
4.73
|
Fahad Khan
|
9,613,878
|
95.37
|
467,021
|
4.63
|
Kim Shannon
|
10,076,884
|
99.96
|
4,015
|
0.04
|
Michael J. White
|
10,025,762
|
99.45
|
55,137
|
0.55
|
David R. Wingfield
|
10,076,884
|
99.96
|
4,015
|
0.04
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
