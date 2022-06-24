UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 23, 2022:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Christopher A. Alexander 10,025,547 99.45 55,352 0.55 David J. Dawson 10,025,762 99.45 55,137 0.55 Duncan N.R. Jackman 9,584,378 95.07 496,521 4.93 C.O. Trinity Jackman 9,604,013 95.27 476,886 4.73 Fahad Khan 9,613,878 95.37 467,021 4.63 Kim Shannon 10,076,884 99.96 4,015 0.04 Michael J. White 10,025,762 99.45 55,137 0.55 David R. Wingfield 10,076,884 99.96 4,015 0.04

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

