UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Christopher A. Alexander 9,963,305 99.79 20,823 0.21 David J. Dawson 9,982,159 99.98 1,969 0.02 Duncan N.R. Jackman 9,606,822 96.22 377,306 3.78 C.O. Trinity Jackman 9,617,668 96.33 366,460 3.67 Fahad Khan 9,617,173 96.32 366,955 3.68 Kim Shannon 9,983,459 99.99 669 0.01 David R. Wingfield 9,948,706 99.65 35,422 0.35

