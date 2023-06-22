UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
22 Jun, 2023, 11:10 ET
TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Christopher A. Alexander
|
9,963,305
|
99.79
|
20,823
|
0.21
|
David J. Dawson
|
9,982,159
|
99.98
|
1,969
|
0.02
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
9,606,822
|
96.22
|
377,306
|
3.78
|
C.O. Trinity Jackman
|
9,617,668
|
96.33
|
366,460
|
3.67
|
Fahad Khan
|
9,617,173
|
96.32
|
366,955
|
3.68
|
Kim Shannon
|
9,983,459
|
99.99
|
669
|
0.01
|
David R. Wingfield
|
9,948,706
|
99.65
|
35,422
|
0.35
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca
