UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

United Corporations Limited

22 Jun, 2023, 11:10 ET

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Christopher A. Alexander

9,963,305

99.79

20,823

0.21

David J. Dawson

9,982,159

99.98

1,969

0.02

Duncan N.R. Jackman

9,606,822

96.22

377,306

3.78

C.O. Trinity Jackman

9,617,668

96.33

366,460

3.67

Fahad Khan

9,617,173

96.32

366,955

3.68

Kim Shannon

9,983,459

99.99

669

0.01

David R. Wingfield

9,948,706

99.65

35,422

0.35

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca

