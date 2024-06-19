UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Christopher A. Alexander 9,856,324 99.74 25,766 0.26 David J. Dawson 9,880,586 99.98 1,504 0.02 Duncan N.R. Jackman 9,625,675 97.41 256,415 2.59 C.O. Trinity Jackman 9,626,332 97.41 255,758 2.59 Fahad Khan 9,628,767 97.44 253,323 2.56 Kim Shannon 9,879,405 99.97 2,685 0.03 David R. Wingfield 9,875,620 99.93 6,470 0.07

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca