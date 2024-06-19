UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
Jun 19, 2024, 17:10 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Christopher A. Alexander
|
9,856,324
|
99.74
|
25,766
|
0.26
|
David J. Dawson
|
9,880,586
|
99.98
|
1,504
|
0.02
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
9,625,675
|
97.41
|
256,415
|
2.59
|
C.O. Trinity Jackman
|
9,626,332
|
97.41
|
255,758
|
2.59
|
Fahad Khan
|
9,628,767
|
97.44
|
253,323
|
2.56
|
Kim Shannon
|
9,879,405
|
99.97
|
2,685
|
0.03
|
David R. Wingfield
|
9,875,620
|
99.93
|
6,470
|
0.07
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca
