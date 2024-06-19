UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

United Corporations Limited

Jun 19, 2024, 17:10 ET

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2024:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Christopher A. Alexander

9,856,324

99.74

25,766

0.26

David J. Dawson

9,880,586

99.98

1,504

0.02

Duncan N.R. Jackman

9,625,675

97.41

256,415

2.59

C.O. Trinity Jackman

9,626,332

97.41

255,758

2.59

Fahad Khan

9,628,767

97.44

253,323

2.56

Kim Shannon

9,879,405

99.97

2,685

0.03

David R. Wingfield

9,875,620

99.93

6,470

0.07

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca

