United Corporations Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections

United Corporations Limited

Jun 16, 2021, 20:41 ET

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 16, 2021:

 

Director Nominee

 

Votes For

% of
Votes Cast

Votes
Withheld

% of
Votes Cast

Christopher A. Alexander

10,171,113

99.98

2,521

0.02

David J. Dawson

10,171,082

99.97

2,552

0.03

Duncan N.RJackman

9,752,041

95.86

421,593

4.14

C.O. TrinityJackman

9,750,001

95.84

423,633

4.16

Fahad Khan

9,752,622

95.86

421,012

4.14

Kim Shannon

10,171,202

99.98

2,432

0.02

Michael J. White

10,170,877

99.97

2,757

0.03

David R. Wingfield

10,171,202

99.98

2,432

0.02

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca

