United Corporations Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 16, 2021:

Director Nominee Votes For % of

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld % of

Votes Cast Christopher A. Alexander 10,171,113 99.98 2,521 0.02 David J. Dawson 10,171,082 99.97 2,552 0.03 Duncan N.RJackman 9,752,041 95.86 421,593 4.14 C.O. TrinityJackman 9,750,001 95.84 423,633 4.16 Fahad Khan 9,752,622 95.86 421,012 4.14 Kim Shannon 10,171,202 99.98 2,432 0.02 Michael J. White 10,170,877 99.97 2,757 0.03 David R. Wingfield 10,171,202 99.98 2,432 0.02

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca

