United Corporations Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections
Jun 16, 2021, 20:41 ET
TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 16, 2021:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of
|
Votes
|
% of
|
Christopher A. Alexander
|
10,171,113
|
99.98
|
2,521
|
0.02
|
David J. Dawson
|
10,171,082
|
99.97
|
2,552
|
0.03
|
Duncan N.RJackman
|
9,752,041
|
95.86
|
421,593
|
4.14
|
C.O. TrinityJackman
|
9,750,001
|
95.84
|
423,633
|
4.16
|
Fahad Khan
|
9,752,622
|
95.86
|
421,012
|
4.14
|
Kim Shannon
|
10,171,202
|
99.98
|
2,432
|
0.02
|
Michael J. White
|
10,170,877
|
99.97
|
2,757
|
0.03
|
David R. Wingfield
|
10,171,202
|
99.98
|
2,432
|
0.02
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca
Share this article