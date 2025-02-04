UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
Feb 04, 2025, 13:48 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of Dividend
|
First Preferred Shares
|
May 5, 2025
|
May 15, 2025
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
May 5, 2025
|
May 15, 2025
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
May 5, 2025
|
May 15, 2025
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
May 5, 2025
|
May 15, 2025
|
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information please contact: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca
