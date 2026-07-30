UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
News provided byUnited Corporations Limited
Jul 30, 2026, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
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First Preferred Shares
|
November 3, 2026
|
November 13, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
November 3, 2026
|
November 13, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
November 3, 2026
|
November 13, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
November 3, 2026
|
November 13, 2026
|
$0.03
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information please contact: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
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