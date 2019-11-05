United Corporations Limited Announces Dividends

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

 

Class

 

Record Date

 

Payable Date

Amount of

Dividend

First Preferred Shares

February 5, 2020

February 14, 2020

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1959 Series

February 5, 2020

February 14, 2020

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1963 Series

February 5, 2020

February 14, 2020

$0.375

Common Shares

February 5, 2020

February 14, 2020

$0.30

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca

