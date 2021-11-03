United Corporations Limited Announces Dividends

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:



Class

Record Date

Payable Date Amount of

Dividend First Preferred Shares February 3, 2022 February 15, 2022 $0.375







Second Preferred Shares,

1959 Series February 3, 2022 February 15, 2022 $0.375







Second Preferred Shares,

1963 Series February 3, 2022 February 15, 2022 $0.375







Common Shares February 3, 2022 February 15, 2022 $0.30

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca

Related Links

https://www.ucorp.ca/

