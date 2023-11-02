UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

News provided by

United Corporations Limited

02 Nov, 2023, 14:19 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

 

Class

 

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend

  First Preferred Shares

February 2, 2024

February 15, 2024

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1959 Series

February 2, 2024

February 15, 2024

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1963 Series

February 2, 2024

February 15, 2024

$0.375

Common Shares

February 2, 2024

February 15, 2024

$0.30

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

www.ucorp.ca 

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Organization Profile

United Corporations Limited