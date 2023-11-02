UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
02 Nov, 2023, 14:19 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preferred Shares
|
February 2, 2024
|
February 15, 2024
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
February 2, 2024
|
February 15, 2024
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
February 2, 2024
|
February 15, 2024
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
February 2, 2024
|
February 15, 2024
|
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
