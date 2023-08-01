UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend First Preferred Shares November 3, 2023 November 15, 2023 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares,

1959 Series November 3, 2023 November 15, 2023 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares,

1963 Series November 3, 2023 November 15, 2023 $0.375 Common Shares November 3, 2023 November 15, 2023 $0.30

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca