UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
01 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preferred Shares
|
November 3, 2023
|
November 15, 2023
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
November 3, 2023
|
November 15, 2023
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
November 3, 2023
|
November 15, 2023
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
November 3, 2023
|
November 15, 2023
|
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca
