United Corporations Limited Announces Dividends
Jun 16, 2021, 14:59 ET
TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preferred Shares
|
August 5, 2021
|
August 13, 2021
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
August 5, 2021
|
August 13, 2021
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
August 5, 2021
|
August 13, 2021
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
August 5, 2021
|
August 13, 2021
|
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
