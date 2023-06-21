UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend

First Preferred Shares

August 3, 2023

August 15, 2023

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1959 Series

August 3, 2023

August 15, 2023

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1963 Series

August 3, 2023

August 15, 2023

$0.375

Common Shares

August 3, 2023

August 15, 2023

$0.30


United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca

