UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
21 Jun, 2023, 14:51 ET
TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of Dividend
|
First Preferred Shares
|
August 3, 2023
|
August 15, 2023
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
August 3, 2023
|
August 15, 2023
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
August 3, 2023
|
August 15, 2023
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
August 3, 2023
|
August 15, 2023
|
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca
