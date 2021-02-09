United Corporations Limited Announces Dividends
Feb 09, 2021, 14:49 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preferred Shares
|
May 5, 2021
|
May 14, 2021
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
May 5, 2021
|
May 14, 2021
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
May 5, 2021
|
May 14, 2021
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
May 5, 2021
|
May 14, 2021
|
$0.30
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
For further information: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca