Unit4 Grows Professional Services Team to Optimize the People Experience for Customers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Unit4, a leader in people-centered enterprise resource planning (ERP), today announces the appointment of Billy O'Riordan as Senior Vice President, Professional Services. In addition, Frank Dorrien has been appointed as the regional PS Director for North America, and Francis Quinn as Project Governance Leader North America.

These new roles strengthen the company's global Professional Services team, who will play a critical role in ensuring customer success and transforming the people experience in the services organizations Unit4 serves.

Billy comes with extensive experience in growing and managing professional services in global cloud organizations. He joins Unit4 from Nasdaq listed cloud services provider Brightcove, where he led international sales. Previously, Billy held the role of Senior Vice President, Global Services at AppDynamics, a provider of market leading application performance management software. He was part of the management team that sold the unicorn startup to Cisco Systems for $3.7B in 2017. Billy has also held senior roles at BMC and CA Technologies where he was integral to cloud transformations.

Previously working at SuccessFactors and Aasonn and most recently as VP of Global Services & Customer Success at Actifio, Frank Dorrien brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in cloud software and solutions and a deep understanding of the complex North American market.

Francis Quinn has a proven track record of managing cloud-based technology product development and client implementations. Most recently Francis was the Executive Program Director at Iowa State University with overall responsibility for the simultaneous implementation of Workday Financials, Payroll, Human Capital Management, and Grants Management.

Jeremias Janssen, Chief Customer Officer at Unit4, said:

"I'm thrilled to welcome Billy, Francis and Frank to the Unit4 team at this exciting time in the company's journey. Their decades of valuable experience and expertise will be pivotal in driving the company forward as we ramp up our efforts to unlock the full potential of people through our software. They all demonstrate dynamic leadership as well as dedication to delivering exceptional service to customers, partners and to our people."

Billy O'Riordan, SVP, Professional Services Unit4, said:

"Professional Services is central to Unit4's ambition to transform the people experience in services organizations. Working with all our expert teams around the world, I look forward to helping our customers create an intelligent enterprise, unlocking business value and ensuring their people can focus on meaningful, impactful work.''

Frank Dorrien, PS Director for North America, said:

"North America is a key region for us. I believe we now have a portfolio of solutions and services that give us the ideal platform to grow further and to extend and expand our reach into new markets. I'm excited to take responsibility for the leadership and development of our Professional Services teams across the region and to be part of Unit4's continued growth and success.''

Francis Quinn, Project Governance Leader North America, said:

"Our people- centric approach sets us apart from our peers. We intend to build on that leading position through the design and delivery of projects that delight and meet our customers' current and future needs, as well as the needs of their people and the communities they serve.''

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise software supports our customers in delivering an exceptional People Experience to their customers – from students and professionals to the public servants and non-profits doing good in the world. Unit4 transforms work to be more meaningful and inspiring through software that's self-driving, adaptive and intuitive, intelligently automating administrative tasks and providing easy access to the answers people need. Unit4 works with people the way people work.

For more information please visit https://www.unit4.com/thepeopleexperience, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page

Media Contact:

Melinda Ball

Phone: 1 (781) 418-2428

Email: Unit4US@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Unit4

Related Links

https://www.unit4.com

