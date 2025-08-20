Canadian Public Sector Under Pressure: New Unit4 Research Highlights Rising Need for Modernized Back-Office Systems

Survey finds 66% of Canadian public sector leaders doubt their digital strategies will deliver needed interoperability as efficiency and data integration pressures mount

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today released its State of the Digital Nation 2025 research study. As Canadian public sector organizations grapple with rising demands for efficiency, sustainability and centralized oversight, the research, conducted by Vanson Bourne, reveals that outdated systems and data silos are undermining their digital transformation efforts.

According to the study, 57% of Canadian respondents say their organizations need major improvements in data compatibility to achieve their goals. Meanwhile, two-thirds (66%) lack confidence that current digital strategies will deliver the interoperability required for smarter decision-making.

"The message from Canada's public sector is clear: Modernization isn't just a goal but a necessity," said Greg Beaumont, Managing Director, Canada at Unit4. "Leaders face mounting pressure to do more with less, while legacy systems and fragmented data continue to slow progress. The path forward requires adaptable, integrated solutions that streamline operations and empower faster, more informed decisions."

Transformation Accelerating, But Challenges Persist

The study, which surveyed 400 public sector decision-makers across Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, and Sweden, showed that Canadian organizations are under unique strain. 37% report ongoing operational challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic's legacy (the highest rate among surveyed countries), while 31% cite national policy changes as a significant driver of transformation efforts.

Key priorities emerging for Canadian public sector leaders include improving system reporting capabilities (59%), enhancing integration between platforms (53%) and delivering better user experiences (32%). Yet, 44% say their current back-office systems aren't delivering good value for money, highlighting a growing need for investment in more effective ERP solutions.

Data Silos Block Progress

The findings also point to persistent data management challenges. 57% of Canadian respondents say compatibility across applications and departments needs major improvement. With 88% stating that access to real-time data could have been easier over the past two years, there's an urgent need for tools that unify information and enable cross-departmental collaboration.

Workforce Challenges Add Complexity

Compounding the technology gap are workforce pressures. While 51% of Canadian organizations have increased their recruitment of technical talent over the past two years, return-to-office mandates are creating new hurdles. Only 66% of public sector organizations are now operating in hybrid or remote models, down from 89% in 2023. This shift risks limiting access to top technical talent at a time when digital skill sets are needed most.

The Urgency for Action

"The complexity of public sector transformation is growing, and so is the urgency for action," added Beaumont. "By embracing solutions designed for interoperability, user engagement and real-time insight, Canadian public sector organizations can turn these challenges into opportunities for long-term resilience."

For more findings, read the full report.

About Unit4

Unit4's next-generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions power many of the world's mid-market organizations, bringing together the capabilities of Financials, Procurement, Project Management, HR, and FP&A to share real-time information and deliver greater insights to help organizations become more effective. By combining our mid-market expertise with a relentless focus on people, we've built flexible solutions to meet customers' unique and changing needs. Unit4 serves more than 5,100 customers globally across a number of sectors, including professional services, nonprofit and public sectors, with customers including Southampton City Council, Metro Vancouver, Buro Happold, Devoteam, Save the Children International, Global Green Growth Institute, and Oxfam America. For further information, visit www.unit4.com .



For more information, please visit https://www.unit4.com/ , follow us on Facebook: Unit4 Business Software , Instagram: @unit4global or visit our YouTube: Unit4 and LinkedIn page

Media Contact:

Lisa Stassoulli

Global Communications Manager, Unit4

Mobile: +44(0)7870 916827

[email protected]

SOURCE Unit4