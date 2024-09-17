Reliable performance in ice and snow in a budget-friendly tire

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Uniroyal introduces the Tiger Paw Ice & Snow 4 tire, with 24 new sizes, covering more vehicles in the market from sedans to CUVs, SUVs and pickup trucks. Featuring hundreds of biting edges for snow traction you can count on and reliable performance in severe winter conditions, the Uniroyal Tiger Paw Ice & Snow 4 tire provides the dependability, durability and reliability Canadians expect.

"Every Canadian deserves reliable winter tires to handle unpredictable winter conditions, regardless of their budget," said Sylvaine Cuniberti, director of marketing, Canada. "That's why we've made the Uniroyal Tiger Paw Ice & Snow 4 tire not only dependable but also affordable, so every driver can feel great about the value."

Uniroyal Tiger Paw Ice & Snow 4 tire features and benefits include:

Traction: Next generation winter compound maintains flexibility at low temperatures, providing grip in the coldest conditions, helping the Uniroyal Tiger Paw Ice & Snow 4 tire earn the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake severe-snow rating. The tire also meets the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ice-grip performance requirements for braking on ice, indicated by the Ice Grip symbol.

Handling: Equipped with full-depth interlocking sipes designed to stabilize tread blocks for improved handling and cornering performance, providing reliable driving in severe weather conditions.

Performance: Designed with wide, open grooves in combination with staggered tread blocks to provide excellent water, slush and snow evacuation.

The Uniroyal Tiger Paw Ice & Snow 4 tire is now offered in 57 sizes. To see all available sizes, visit www.uniroyal.ca.

About Uniroyal

Uniroyal stands for value. For passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks and commercial vehicles, Uniroyal delivers reliable performance at an affordable price. With a 125-year heritage and popular tire lines, including Tiger Paw and Laredo, that have been relied on for generations, Uniroyal is among the most trusted names in tires. Visit www.uniroyal.ca.

