UNIQUE SHOWCASE OF VEHICLES USED BY HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT THE TORONTO DISTILLERY DISTRICT MAY 10-11

Historic Canadian display of five Royal vehicles from the personal and state fleet of HM Queen Elizabeth II

A tribute to the long history between the Royal Family and JLR which proudly displays the Royal Warrant as an official supplier of vehicle to The Royal Household

In April 2024, HM King Charles III granted JLR a Royal Warrant, and in April 2025 HM Queen Camilla also granted JLR a Royal warrant thus extending the relationship between the automaker and the monarchy

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The deep connection between HM Queen Elizabeth II and JLR spanned seven decades and continues to charm loyalists and automobile enthusiasts around the globe. To celebrate the Queen's long history with the automaker, Land Rover Classic has curated a collection of the HM Queen Elizabeth II's state and personal fleet for tour with a single Canadian stop in Toronto, open to the public on Saturday, May 10th and Sunday May 11th, 2025, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm in Toronto's Historic Distillery District.

Exclusive Media Vehicle Reveal and Press Briefing: Friday, May 9th, 10:00 am, Tank House Lane and Trinity Street, Toronto.

As Queen of Canada, HM Queen Elizabeth II had a special connection to both the country and its people, often referring to Canada as a "second home." It is therefore befitting HM that Land Rover Classic bring to Canada this historic exhibit of the vehicles used by the beloved monarch. Each model in the display has been carefully restored and is a tribute to HM, as well as to JLR which proudly displays the Royal Warrant as an official supplier of vehicles to the Royal family dating back to 1948 when King George VI choose an original model Land Rover for state and personal use.

HM Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life and reign to the service of the Crown and Commonwealth. She was an unparalleled presence among World Leaders who revered and respected Her Majesty's duty, wisdom, and grace. JLR is proud to hold two Royal Warrants as a supplier of automobiles to the Royal Family.

The Canadian display includes:

1954 Land Rover Series I State Review vehicle

The very first State Review Land Rover vehicle featured a custom-designed rear platform and accompanied HM Queen Elizabeth II and HM The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on a six-month tour of the Commonwealth. This vehicle was sent to Australia for that leg of the tour and is now under the care of a private collector in the United States.

1954 Land Rover Series I (NXN 1)

Originally ordered by HM King George VI, it was used by HM Queen Elizabeth II and other senior members of the Royal Family at Balmoral. Land Rover apprentices restored it in 2010, and it now resides in the Land Rover Classic collection.

1990 Range Rover State Review vehicle

The second State Review Range Rover ever created; this is featured in the image chosen by HM Queen Elizabeth II for her 1994 Christmas card. In it, she and HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, are pictured attending the 50th Anniversary of D-Day Landings in Arromanches. This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

1983 Defender 110 V8

A personal vehicle commissioned and used by HM Queen Elizabeth II, it was used on Crown estates Sandringham and Balmoral and was ideal for rural transport and Royal pursuits. The car is fitted with special equipment, leather seats, and a special radio system and is finished in dark green paint to Queen Elizabeth II's choice. With grab handles and footsteps, it is suitable for shooting and fishing trips. This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

2005 Rand Rover L322 State Review

This is the fifth State I Royal Review vehicle provided by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations.

Like all State vehicles, this one is painted in the royal color claret and boasts hand-painted crests on the doors and tailgate. It features the royal crown topped by a golden-crowned lion, which is part of the royal Coat of Arms. The crown is surrounded by a garter bearing the motto "Honi soit qui mal y pense" (meaning shame on him who thinks evil). This symbolizes the Order of the Garter, an ancient order of knighthood.

The specially adapted rear platform from which the royal party can look out has the same black leather upholstery as inside the driver's cabin. The tailgate folds down to reveal a set of steps so the royal party can easily access the platform. This vehicle was famously used to transport the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during Queen Elizabeth II's ninetieth birthday parade in 2016. This vehicle is part of the British Motor Museum collection.

