MEDIA ALERT - UNIQUE SHOWCASE OF VEHICLES USED BY HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT THE TORONTO DISTILLERY DISTRICT MAY 10-11, 2025

TORONTO, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - A rare Canadian exhibition of five iconic vehicles from the personal and state fleet of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This will be the only time these historic vehicles are displayed in Canada, offering the public a unique and exclusive opportunity to see them up close.

A tribute to the long history between the Royal Family and Jaguar Land Rover which proudly displays the Royal Warrant as an official supplier of crown vehicles. In May 2024, HM King Charles III granted Jaguar Land Rover a Royal Warrant thus extending the relationship between the automaker and the current monarchy.

Michael Bishop, Land Rover Classic Historian, will be available to provide expert insights into the vehicles' heritage and their royal significance.

LOCATION

Tank House Lane and Trinity Street

The Historic Distillery District

Toronto, ON

TIMING

Exclusive Media Vehicle Reveal & Press Conference: Friday, May 9, 10:00 am

Public Exhibition: Saturday May 10 – Sunday May 11, 10:00am-6:00pm

MEDIA CONTACT: Francisca Gambino, [email protected], 416-432-4599