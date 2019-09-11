Uniprix and the Alzheimer Society of Canada Sign Partnership Agreement to Support the Cause in Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Alzheimer Society of Canada, in collaboration with the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies (FQAS), has signed a partnership agreement with our Uniprix network of affiliated pharmacies to support the Alzheimer's cause in Quebec. This agreement includes three major components: public awareness activities, education for our pharmacist-owners and employees and the creation of the Uniprix Quality of Life Research Fund, to help improve the well-being of people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, as well as their caregivers.

As part of World Alzheimer's Month, Uniprix will launch the "United for Memory" campaign, which will take place during the month of September. In collaboration with the FQAS, Uniprix will offer training sessions on a variety of topics related to the disease. With this training, our pharmacists can better support their patients by helping them recognize the early signs of Alzheimer's and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle to reduce their risk. Patients will also be encouraged to visit their local Alzheimer Society to receive the help and support they need. As well, Uniprix customers are invited to join information sessions at their local Uniprix pharmacy, participate in activities that promote awareness and prevention of Alzheimer's, and donate online to support the Alzheimer Society in their community.

"Family Pharmacists" play a very important role

"This partnership demonstrates our commitment to play an even greater role in the well-being of the communities we serve," explains Alain Arel, President of Uniprix. "By combining our efforts with those of the FQAS, our 'Family Pharmacists' will be able to build on the human side of the practice and make a real difference for their patients," he explains.

Paule Racine, Vice-President of Marketing, Retail Pharmacies, adds: "In addition to raising awareness and educating the public about the disease, this agreement will strengthen the role of our 'Family Pharmacists'. As front-line health professionals who are easily accessible to all, our pharmacists will be able to provide added value to those directly or indirectly affected by Alzheimer's disease."

320 Uniprix pharmacies and 20 regional Alzheimer Societies for an unprecedented impact

"Alzheimer's disease affects over 141,000 Quebecers and this figure is set to grow each year as our population ages. This devastating disease impacts their families and caregivers who also need support," says Sylvie Grenier, General Manager of the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies. "And the Uniprix for Quality of Life Research Fund is critical to helping us find innovative ways to enhance day-to-day life for Quebecers who are affected. Our partnership with Uniprix will promote greater public awareness, establish the research fund and help families living with the disease—who too often don't know where to turn for help—to be referred to their local Alzheimer Society."

By joining forces, Uniprix and the Alzheimer Society of Canada—through the FQAS and the 20 regional Alzheimer Societies across Quebec—will increase their visibility and their position in the industry, as well as the level of support for people with Alzheimer's disease, their families and caregivers.

About Uniprix

Founded in 1977, Uniprix is one of the largest groups of independent pharmacists in Quebec. The company offers services to a network of more than 320 pharmacies across the province. Year after year, Uniprix ranks among the most admired companies in Quebec. For more information, visit the Uniprix website .

About the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies

For over 30 years, the Federation of Quebec Alzheimer Societies has been representing, supporting and defending the rights of the 141,000 Quebecers living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as their caregivers. It acts as the provincial spokesperson for 20 Alzheimer Societies across Quebec that offer programs and services to help people with dementia and their caregivers maintain the best possible quality of life. The Federation also raises public awareness on the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementias and contributes to advancing research into their causes, treatments and a cure. To learn more, visit the Federation's website.

About the Alzheimer Society of Canada

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services and raises funds for research to better understand the causes of dementia, improve treatment and care, and to find a cure. To learn more, visit the Alzheimer Society of Canada website.

