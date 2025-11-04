UNION RESPONSE TO CANADA'S 2025 BUDGET: "A WIN FOR 200,000 CARE WORKERS."

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, the union representing more than 70,000 frontline healthcare workers in Canada, released the following statement from union president Tyler Downey in response to today's 2025 federal budget announcement:

"Canadians do not want an election. We call on all parliamentarians to be a stable force for good and ensure the swift passage of this budget because care can't wait.

PSW Tax Credit Announcement (CNW Group/SEIU Healthcare)

There's a time to fight, and there's a time to build - and now is the time to build. Budget 2025 will help build a stronger Canada by making life more affordable for 200,000 personal support workers (PSWs) through a new tax credit of up to $1,100 per year, backed by $1.5 billion over five years.

SEIU advocated for this, and Prime Minister Carney's government is delivering.

More money in the pockets of PSWs means more care workers at the bedside of Canada's seniors, and a stronger, more resilient public healthcare system."

SEIU Healthcare President Tyler Downey is now available from Parliament Hill in Ottawa for media interviews.

