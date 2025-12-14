SEIU HEALTHCARE DISTRIBUTES MORE THAN 25,000 TURKEYS TO FRONTLINE WORKERS ACROSS ONTARIO THIS WEEKEND

"Many healthcare workers are feeling the financial strain that comes with this time of year," said Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare. "People are working hard, trying to make ends meet, and doing everything they can for their families. It's important that our union has their backs, not just in bargaining and on the job, but in the real-life challenges they face every day. Through our Member Assistance Program and through gestures like this turkey giveaway, our members know we're here for them and that they're not alone."

SEIU Healthcare members pre-registered for their local pickup locations, which included grocery stores across the province.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 70,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

