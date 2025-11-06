SEIU HEALTHCARE ACHIEVES LANDMARK ARBITRATION WIN FOR ONTARIO LONG-TERM CARE

Union-powered WorkersFirst platform ready for adoption by residences as part of transformative approach to healthcare workforce challenges

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare's commitment to building better healthcare solutions for Ontario has achieved a landmark arbitration victory, with Ontario long-term care operators now mandated to sign service agreements for the WorkersFirst digital platform, powered by SEIU Healthcare, to address the sector's billion-dollar overspending on staffing agencies.

The ruling further bolsters SEIU's mission to be The Healthcare Union, creating transformative solutions for healthcare in Ontario. The decision requires facilities to sign MSAs with WorkersFirst for short-term staffing needs, replacing the temporary agencies that are costing Ontario taxpayers approximately $1 billion per year.

"Being The Healthcare Union means we don't just fight for workers, we build the tools they need to succeed and thrive," said John Klein, Secretary-Treasurer of SEIU Healthcare. "We fought to win this ruling, we're excited that operators are signing service agreements, and we encourage all of them to start benefiting from WorkersFirst right away."

The WorkersFirst platform, powered by SEIU Healthcare, connects over 5,000 verified healthcare workers directly with facilities. This innovative solution eliminates agency markups while ensuring residents receive consistent, high-quality care from familiar faces.

"We're putting people before profit with WorkersFirst," said Gissel Yanez, SEIU Healthcare's Director of Strategic Initiatives. "We're behind this, the government's behind this, now it's time for the employers to start saving tax dollars with WorkersFirst."

"Governments, unions and employers are stronger when working together. Our government is proud to support SEIU as they invest in Ontario's skilled, world-class workers," stated David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

About SEIU Healthcare

SEIU Healthcare builds better outcomes for over 70,000 frontline healthcare workers across Ontario through dedicated advocacy, strategic partnerships, and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.seiuhealthcare.ca.

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For media inquiries and interview requests, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Director of Strategic Communications, 416-529-8909, [email protected]