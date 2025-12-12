SEIU HEALTHCARE TO DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN 25,000 TURKEYS TO FRONTLINE WORKERS ACROSS ONTARIO THIS WEEKEND

Union launches holiday giveaway to thank healthcare workers for their dedication

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, the union representing over 70,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario, will distribute more than 25,000 turkeys at over 40 locations across the province on December 13 and 14 as a gesture of appreciation for the workers who support patients, residents, and families every day.

This initiative is part of SEIU Healthcare's Member Assistance Program (MAP), a unique, comprehensive support program that provides members with resources related to mental health and addiction, domestic violence, financial pressures, and food and housing insecurity.

"Many healthcare workers are feeling the financial strain that comes with this time of year," said Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare. "People are working hard, trying to make ends meet, and doing everything they can for their families. It's important that our union has their backs, not just in bargaining and on the job, but in the real-life challenges they face every day. Through our Member Assistance Program and through gestures like this turkey giveaway, our members know we're here for them and that they're not alone."

SEIU Healthcare members pre-registered for their local pickup locations, which include grocery stores across the province, and can pick up their turkey between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. this Saturday or Sunday.

Media Invitation – Scarborough Kickoff Event

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Real Canadian Superstore, 1755 Brimley Rd, Toronto, Ontario

Media wishing to cover additional locations throughout the weekend can reach out using the below contact for site details and coordination.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 70,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province.

For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Director of Strategic Communications, 416-529-8909, [email protected]