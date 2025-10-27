UNION: PRIME MINISTER CARNEY DELIVERING FOR CANADA'S PSWs IN BUDGET 2025 WITH $1,100 TAX CREDIT

SEIU Healthcare joined with federal government to announce measures to support Canada's workers including the tax credit for over 200,000 healthcare workers.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, the union representing more than 68,000 healthcare workers across Ontario, proudly joined The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Canada's Minister of Jobs and Families today to announce that Budget 2025 will deliver the Personal Support Workers Tax Credit, a new $1,100 refundable tax credit that will benefit over 200,000 care workers across the country.

The initiative marks a major victory for healthcare workers nationwide, including personal support workers, whose dedication keeps Canada's healthcare system strong.

PSW Tax Credit Announcement (CNW Group/SEIU Healthcare)

SEIU Healthcare first called for the tax credit in November 2024, recognizing the urgent need to make life more affordable for low- and modest-income care workers who we need to care for Canada's aging population. The union's proposal was later adopted as part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's election platform, and today we learned it will be included in the upcoming federal budget.

The announcement comes at a critical moment for healthcare workers who face economic hardship. Many PSWs live near or below the poverty line, often working multiple jobs while caring for the country's most vulnerable. After paying rent and basic expenses, too many are left with little to spare.

The new Personal Support Worker Tax Credit provides real relief and recognizes the essential role care workers play as part of the healthcare system. It ensures that the workers who support our families can better support their own.

Quotes:

"When SEIU first called for this tax credit, we did so because personal support workers and care workers like them deserve to live with dignity and economic security. Putting more money directly into the pockets of PSWs will support retention and help strengthen care for Canada's seniors. This budget announcement shows what's possible when labour and government work together on ideas to make our healthcare system stronger by valuing the people who provide it. Prime Minister Carney promised PSWs this tax credit in the election and today he's proving he'll keep his promise to make their lives more affordable. The Personal Support Worker Tax Credit is a homerun for workers." – SEIU Healthcare President Tyler Downey

"Canadians are meeting this moment with strength and with conviction. We are building the future together by protecting our communities, empowering our families and investing in Canada. We're standing up for Canada's future and for the workers who are building it every day." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Canada's Minister of Jobs and Families and MP for Thunder Bay--Superior North

"We're building a stronger Canada, by investing in the people who care for our communities every day. Personal support workers are the backbone of our healthcare system. They help our loved ones live and age with dignity. With this new tax credit, we're delivering real support and real respect for the workers who show up for us when it matters most." – The Honourable John Zerucelli, Canada's Secretary of State for Labour and MP for Etobicoke North

