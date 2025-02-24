Unifor will fight to prevent job losses at Irving Paper in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is disappointed and frustrated by Irving Paper's communication that 104 members will be laid off in 45 days, with the union committing to fight to prevent job losses.

"My thoughts right now are with the families who are digesting this news tonight and are feeling uncertain about their futures," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Unifor will continue pushing for a smart industrial strategy for forestry that supports these good jobs across New Brunswick and prepares the sector for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Unifor members at Locals 601N and 907 were notified earlier today of the layoffs at Irving Paper, the first since 1991 and that come at a time when workers are feeling increased anxiety amid threats of blanket tariffs from the United States.

"New Brunswick is an innovator in forestry and I know we can find ways to work together to strengthen the forestry sector so it is more resistant to stresses and changes in the market," said Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "We will continue our discussions with the company and the New Brunswick government and exhaust any and all options available to fight for these workers' jobs."

Unifor represents nearly 250 workers at Irving Paper, Limited in Locals 601-N in the pulp side of the operation and Local 907 in the paper mill.

Unifor is actively engaged in lobbying government and corporate representatives to take action to Fight for Forestry Jobs in Canada amid a perfect storm of repeated and intersecting crises.

For media inquiries, please contact Unifor National Communications Representative, Shelley Amyotte at [email protected], 902-717-7491.