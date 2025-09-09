Unifor welcomes third shift announcements by GM and Stellantis

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Unifor confirmed plans that Stellantis will return the Windsor Assembly Plant to a three shift operation in the first quarter of 2026 and that General Motors has delayed plans to cut the third shift at the Oshawa Assembly Plant until at least January 30, 2026, validating the union's efforts to pressure government and corporate decision-makers to protect Canadian jobs in the country's vitally important auto sector.

"Today's decisions by GM and Stellantis are welcome news for Canadian autoworkers, and a sign of life for a critical industry that remains under siege by unfair, unjust U.S. tariffs," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Despite today's good news, autoworkers still face a highly precarious situation in Oshawa as well as other auto communities, but it does show that the work our union is doing and the message our members are sending to decision-makers is making a difference. Fighting back matters."

The union's flagship Protect Canadian Jobs campaign has called on the federal government to oppose any deals that would enshrine tariffs in a trade agreement with the United States on any Canadian exports as well as adopting comprehensive industrial strategies that include a wide range of recommendations for worker protections.

Earlier in the year, Unifor succeeded in getting the federal government to establish a conditional auto import tariff remission scheme, to protect critical investments and jobs in the sector, among other measures to respond to the trade war.

The union confirmed with Stellantis officials today that the company will implement plans to return the Windsor plant to a three-shift operation beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

"Bringing back the third shift to the Windsor plant is welcome news that will see our members start to come back to work early next year doing what they do best: building high quality, Canadian-made vehicles," said Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart. "Making sure we have the best possible conditions for our plants to run at capacity is the only way we're going to get through this trade war and clearly that message is being received loud and clear."

The decision by General Motors to delay cutting the Oshawa plant's third shift until January 30, 2026, while positive, is only a temporary reprieve. Since the decision to cut the shift was made earlier in May this year, the union has lobbied the company to fully reverse its decision. Workers at the plant currently build the Chevrolet Silverado.

"Our members in Oshawa build a high-quality truck that sells well because it's made well by highly skilled autoworkers," said Unifor Local 222 President Jeff Gray. "We will continue to push for the third shift to be maintained and ensure that autoworker jobs in Oshawa aren't another casualty in this trade war."

Unifor has been steadfast in its assessment that cutting the third shift at Oshawa is not related to slowing sales for pick-up trucks or other market demand factors. GM's three-month production extension helps verify this position.

While both company decisions are welcomed by the union, the future of the Stellantis Brampton plant remains a key concern for Unifor.

"Restarting the third shift in Windsor and delaying the end of the third shift in Oshawa are steps in the right direction, but we're watching the Stellantis Brampton plant closely," Payne said in reference to the company's announced pause on retooling plans at the assembly plant west of Toronto. "We will continue to press Stellantis on its operational plans for the Brampton facility and pressure the federal government to live up to its commitment to fight alongside workers for their jobs in these uncertain economic times."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303.