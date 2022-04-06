Unifor welcomes single-step unionization legislation

Over the last two decades after single-step certification ("card check") was scrapped by the B.C. Liberal government, unionization rates in British Columbia fell from the highest in Canada to among the lowest.

Single-step certification allows a union to be formed after a majority of workers in a given workplace voluntarily sign a union card. This helps minimize interference from aggressive managers during the second step of the unionization process. The threshold established in the B.C. legislation is 55% or more of workers at job site signing a card.

"Sixteen years of the anti-labour B.C. Liberals only made matters worse for workers, effectively stalling the province's unionization rates. B.C. employers took full advantage of the situation for nearly two decades, enjoying unprecedented success in blocking workers from forming unions," said McGarrigle.

Unifor members in B.C. campaigned tirelessly for single-step certification in public communications, multiple lobby sessions, and research papers.

