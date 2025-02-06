Unifor welcomes new members at third Walmart unit in six months

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Nearly 280 Walmart fleet drivers in Calgary and Nisku have joined Unifor, marking the third successful organizing drive at Walmart in the last six months.

"Drivers play a critical role in Walmart's supply chain. These workers are standing together to demand the respect, fair wages, and job security they deserve," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This is yet another sign that Walmart workers across Canada are ready to fight for better working conditions—and Unifor will be there every step of the way."

The newly unionized drivers transport goods for Walmart's distribution network, ensuring that products reach stores and customers across the region. They join Walmart fleet drivers in British Columbia and warehouse workers in Ontario who formed a union with Unifor late in 2024.

"The momentum is undeniable," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "Walmart's drivers are tired of unpredictable scheduling, wage freezes, and a lack of job security. By unionizing, they are taking a stand to improve their working conditions and push back against corporate practices that undermine their livelihoods."

Walmart is in the process of selling its fleet operations to Canada Cartage. Unifor is calling for a speedy conclusion to the first contract negotiations with Walmart to ensure a smooth transition for workers that respects their democratic choice to unionize.

"The choice of Walmart's fleet drivers is crystal clear and they have a right to a first collective agreement," said Payne. "Corporate shell games cannot trump the democratic rights of workers."

Unifor continues to support Walmart workers across Canada as more workers choose to unionize for improved conditions in the retail logistics sector. All Walmart drivers are encouraged to reach out and learn more about their rights and the benefits of collective bargaining.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

