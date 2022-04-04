Unifor welcomes federal and provincial support for GM Oshawa and CAMI

The federal and provincial government have now finalized funding agreements of $259 million each as part of the General Motors $2 billion investment in both plants. The investments deliver on promises made to Unifor during consecutive rounds of collective bargaining negotiations with General Motors in 2020 and 2021.

In Oshawa, plans are in place to commence production of light-duty Silverado trucks and add a third shift at the plant this summer bringing the total number of direct jobs to 2,600.

"Adding a third shift at GM Oshawa is great news for workers and their families. These investments are vital to making our city, the region and the auto sector as a whole much stronger," said Jason Gale, Local 222 Plant Chairperson in Oshawa.

The funding will also support the re-tooling of GM's CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, which will become Canada's first mass-market producer of electric commercial vans. Unifor members will begin assembling the automaker's new line of BrightDrop electric delivery vehicles by the end of this year.

"CAMI workers are leading the way with Canada's first fully electric vehicle assembly line. Today's announcement means a very bright future for our members, our community and all of southwestern Ontario," said Mike Van Boekel, Unifor Local 88 Plant Chairperson at CAMI.

