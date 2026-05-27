TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes today's federal defence procurement and policy announcements that put Canadian-built Bombardier Global aircraft, and the union members who build them, at the centre of enhancements to Canada's defence and aerospace industry priorities.

"The Global 6500 is a Canadian success story built by Unifor members in Montreal and Toronto. Unifor is proud our members were chosen for this project and expects a procurement framework worthy of that legacy," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "That means continuing to pursue defence partnerships beyond Washington D.C. and ensuring Canadian workers, including those doing the high-value integration work, are part of this program from start to finish."

Unifor members at Bombardier's Montreal and Toronto facilities build the Global 6500, the aircraft selected as the platform for Saab's GlobalEye system. The union welcomes the government's commitment to build no fewer than 40 aircraft in Canada over the next 15 years.

With final terms still to be determined and the surveillance and command-and-control systems integrated onto the aircraft making up a substantial share of the program's total value and jobs, Unifor is calling on the government to prioritize securing that work for Canadian facilities and workers.

"Our members have spent their working lives building among the most sophisticated aircraft in the world. The federal government's decision tells us that our members are a critical part of national defence, and that's something to be proud of," said Daniel Cloutier, Unifor Quebec Director. "Now we need the government to match that pride with policies. We must ensure that this partnership means jobs in integration, jobs in supply chains, and jobs that will still be here for the next generation of Quebec aerospace workers."

Unifor is Canada's largest private sector union, representing 320,000 workers in all major sectors of the economy, including more than 10,000 aerospace workers across the country in manufacturing, MRO, and related industries. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews please contact Unifor Communications Representative David Molenhuis at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 575-7453.