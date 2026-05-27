Metro Vancouver transit workers deliver 99% strike mandate

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 have voted 99% in favour of strike action at Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), signalling their readiness to escalate after months of bargaining for a fair contract.

Members of Unifor Locals 111 and 2200 have voted 99% in favour of strike action at Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) (CNW Group/Unifor)

"A 99 per cent strike mandate is a clear message these workers are together and resolute about the challenges they face," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "They keep Metro Vancouver moving every single day, and they deserve a contract that reflects their value, their skill, and the cost of living in the region. CMBC needs to take this vote seriously."

The strike mandate covers transit operators, maintenance workers, SeaBus crews, Community Transit operators, and Spareboard members across Metro Vancouver. Bargaining opened in February with key priorities including cost-of-living pressures, health and safety, and dignity in retirement.

"CMBC has been told exactly where their workers stand," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Transit workers are not asking for the world. They are asking for a fair contract that keeps pace with the cost of living in one of the most expensive cities in the country. The sooner the employer recognizes that, the sooner we get a deal."

The Joint Bargaining Committee will be back at the table and is prepared to continue negotiations on Monday June 1. No strike date has been set.

Unifor Local 111 represents Transit Operators, while Local 2200 represents Skilled Trades, Service and SeaBus workers. Together, the two locals represent over 5000 transit workers across Metro Vancouver and negotiate with CMBC through a joint bargaining committee. The previous collective agreement expired March 31, 2026.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Hamid Osman at [email protected] or 647-448-2823 (cell).