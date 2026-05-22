TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor and Air Canada have reached a tentative agreement, which covers customer service agents who work at airports and call centres to provide services such as customer relations and customer journey management across the country.

The details surrounding the agreement will be released upon ratification.

Unifor and Air Canada have reached a tentative agreement (CNW Group/Unifor)

Ratification meetings are scheduled June 1 to 12 at locations across Canada.

Nearly 6,000 Unifor Local 2002 members work at Air Canada locations nationwide.

These members perform essential customer service and operational support, assisting passengers at airports, from contact centres, and through Aeroplan, with ticketing, reservations, travel changes, supporting reward travel, and helping customers navigate online transactions.

During flight delays and cancellations, they play a central role in recovery efforts by managing rebooking, connections, accommodations, compensation, and customer correspondence--often serving as the first point of contact when plans go wrong and helping restore trust after service failures.

The current collective agreement with Air Canada expired on Feb. 28, 2026.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Jenny Yuen at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 938-6157.