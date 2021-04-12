Unifor welcomes Air Canada relief package

Unifor has led a campaign for months urging Canada to join the majority of other industrialized nations that instituted airline sector relief. During a media conference this evening, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra announced that there would be no additional layoffs permitted as part of the deal. She also said the resumption of service to 17 regional routes is a condition of the relief package.

"We look forward to working with Minister Freeland to see that other Canadian carriers can achieve similar supports so good jobs across the sector can be protected," said Dias.

Unifor represents more than 16,000 members working in the air transportation sector, including pilots, customer service representatives, aircraft groomers, catering staff and air traffic controllers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

