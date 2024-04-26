Unifor welcomes 800 new auto parts workers at F & P

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes 800 new auto sector members at F & P, a Tier 1 Automotive Parts Manufacturer located in Tottenham, Ontario.

"These workers fought for their right to unionize and persevered in the face of stiff resistance from their employer in their workplace and at the Ontario Labour Relations Board," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Auto workers understand that there are both benefits and challenges in the shift to EV and know that Unifor has been proactive in fighting for jobs and seeking protections for workers during this transformation."

After past attempts, the most recent campaign to organize at F & P began in December 2023. Workers voted on unionization between March 20-23, 2024 and ballots were counted on April 25, 2024, with certification to follow.

Key issues included a high level of contract agency workers that the company would employ for extended period of time without hiring, creating a precarious work environment at the metal stamping facility which supplies Honda Motor in Alliston, Ontario.

The employees at F & P are the latest Independent Parts Supplier (IPS) workers to join Unifor, which has seen a surge in unionization in the sector. Other recent auto organizing victories include certification at TRQSS Inc., a seatbelt manufacturer in Windsor, Ontario and Sodecia Automotive, a hot stamping facilities in London, Ontario.

Following the vote result the union's newest members expressed relief and optimism for the future.

"Wow, simply wow! After a 6-year battle to unionize, we finally did it. I suddenly feel like there's some hope for us now! Congratulations everyone, we deserve this," said Dave Crawford.

"I can't believe we are finally joining Unifor and will now have a voice in our workplace. The time for change is here," added Greg Hewitt.

"It's been a long trying road to join Unifor, and it will be nice to be valued for my work ethic not because I'm friends with a manager/ supervisor," stated Terri Wells.

"I've been with F&P for 35 yrs., I pride myself on my work. With Unifor, I believe we can archive self worth, spirit, health wellness and a little more money at the end of the week" concluded Jean Horner.

Following certification, the newly formed unit will prepare to negotiate their first collective agreement.

