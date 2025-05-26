MONTREAL, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - VIA Rail workers represented by Unifor Council 4000 and Local 100 have delivered a strong strike mandate, with 97.5% voting in favour of strike action. The result reflects widespread frustration with the employer's conduct at the bargaining table and sends a clear message that members will not accept concessions.

"This strike vote is not just a number—it's a direct response to VIA Rail's refusal to bargain fairly," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Our members have shown they are united, determined, and ready to take action to protect good jobs and public rail service."

The union's bargaining committees say the employer is maintaining major concessions at the table, despite repeated calls to remove them. The employer has also failed to respond to the union's monetary proposals, tabled in early May.

"Our goal is a fair agreement—not a strike," said Unifor Quebec Director. "But VIA Rail must understand that our members will not accept concessions and delay tactics. The time to reach a deal is now."

Negotiations are scheduled to resume on May 26 under the ongoing federal conciliation process. The conciliation period ends on May 31, followed by a 21-day cooling-off period. Unifor would be in a legal strike position as of June 22, 2025.

Unifor represents over 2,500 workers at VIA Rail, including on-board service staff, maintenance crews, customer service agents, skilled trades, and administrative employees. Council 4000 represents 1,800 workers in stations, call centres, administrative offices, and on-board service, while Local 100 represents 700 skilled trades and mechanical workers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

