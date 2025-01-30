Unifor urges Walmart to swiftly bargain first contract with truck drivers following ownership change

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor, which represents Walmart Canada truck drivers in British Columbia, is deeply concerned by today's announcement that Canada Cartage is purchasing Walmart Fleet ULC, which now delays bargaining that was scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 31.

"Warehousing and logistics workers have a right to a union, and we expect the company to bargain a first collective agreement with our members as soon as possible," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"We need labour laws with real teeth to ensure our constitutional rights to organize and bargain are respected and upheld. Labour laws should guarantee that companies – whether they are American, or not – can't union bust. The workers of Canada deserve better."

The union is exploring all legal avenues to determine next actions and will keep its members updated every step of the way.

Walmart told Unifor on Thursday that employment for Local 114 members – 96 of whom are local and highway drivers that work at Walmart Fleet ULC – will continue uninterrupted and there are no immediate employment changes.

The key issues going into negotiations for Walmart trucking members in this unit are job security, loss of hours of work and respect.

Unifor alleges Walmart punished workers with a wage freeze after they formed a union in December. The union is calling on the retail giant to stop anti-union tactics and treat all their workers with respect.

The union is also currently in the process of filing an application at the CIRB regarding the recent change whereby drivers are receiving less per hour because of contractors overtaking work normally done by Unifor members.

Unifor also represents members at Canada Cartage in Oshawa, Ont. and Winnipeg. Teamsters Canada represents Canada Cartage workers in British Columbia.

The Walmart-Canada Cartage deal is expected to close within a few weeks.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

