Unifor urges support for workers as Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper ceases newsprint production

THUNDER BAY, ON, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is urging Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper to take every measure to mitigate job loss following the company's announcement that it will cease newsprint operations by the end of the first quarter, potentially impacting more than a hundred jobs.

"This is a blow to the dedicated workers and to community supported by these jobs," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Not only will this affect the workers at the pulp and paper mill but local businesses and partners in the area that rely on the operations and the incomes from those good-union jobs."

The Unifor Local 257 and Local 39 members were notified of the closure on January 22.

Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper maintain the decision is due to a declining newsprint market and increased input costs.

Unifor will work with the company to explore retraining opportunities for members and to end the use of contract workers by assigning that work to bargaining-unit members who may otherwise lose their jobs. The union also encourages the company to explore alternative product to support continued operations and job security.

"Workers at the Thunder Bay Pulp and Paper mill have Unifor's support during this difficult time," said Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi.

This production shift and potential job loss mark another hit to the Canada's forestry sector, long targeted by the U.S. trade measures, and undermined by a lack of investment and ageing infrastructure.

For more information visit Unifor's 'Fight for Forestry Jobs' campaign page.

Unifor is Canada's largest private sector union, representing 320,000 workers across every major area of the economy.

