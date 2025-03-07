Unifor urges more fulsome supports for workers impacted by U.S. tariffs

TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, calls expanded access to Canada's Work-Sharing Program a good first step in a broader tariff mitigation strategy but says the federal government must deliver a far more ambitious plan to stop job losses and safeguard workers in the face of aggressive U.S. trade actions.

Protect Canadian Jobs (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Workers in Canada are suffering under Trump's extortionist and unjustified tariff attacks through mass layoffs, workplace closures and constant insecurity. Right now, they need all the support they can get from their governments," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Better access to Work-Sharing is one useful tool in this trade war, but it doesn't meet the moment of crisis workers are in."

Today's announcement by the federal government introduced temporary flexibilities to the Work-Sharing Program, increasing access and maximum agreement duration.

Unifor has recommended the federal government introduce an ambitious package of enhanced income supports for workers, including improved Work-Sharing as well as emergency wage subsidies and cash flow supports to industry, to mitigate job losses and keep workers on the job in Canada.

Unifor has called for major reforms to Canada's Employment Insurance program, with more accessible qualifying rules and higher benefit levels to offset a greater share of lost income — particularly for workers in high-wage, trade-exposed workplaces. Unifor has also called on federal and provincial governments to consider a suite of other tariff-mitigating supports, including bridge subsidies for early retirement, income supplements for workers in training or education, among others.

"Trump's tariff threats have caused incredible insecurity and instability, and workers are already feeling the effects," added Payne. "We cannot wait to act. Now is the time for Canada to act boldly and decisively to protect Canada's economy and all working people."

Read Unifor's recommendations on tariff response and economic measures here.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor National Representative Melissa Palermo at [email protected] or by cell at (647) 234-2369