Unifor to picket Co-op retailers across Western Canada

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members and allies have announced an information picket at a Co-op gas station in Campbell River in solidarity with locked out Unifor members at the Co-op Refinery in Regina.

Information pickets are ongoing at Co-op retailers in Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton, Abbotsford, and Victoria.

"Local co-ops are the owners of the Federated Co-op Refinery in Regina. While Unifor members are locked out, the local co-ops are profiting from scab labour," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "It's time they tell the refinery management to get back to the bargaining table and stop the attack on workers' pensions."

What: Information picket encouraging a boycott of Co-op businesses and services Who: Unifor activists and community allies When: Saturday, December 21 (more dates to be announced) 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Where: Peninsula Co-op Gas & Convenience Centre, 940 Ironwood St, Campbell River

Negotiations hit an impasse when Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) demanded massive concessions on pensions, despite massive profits and an explicit commitment during the last round of bargaining to maintain current benefit levels.

With 800 members of Unifor Local 594 covering 21 different job classifications now locked out, refinery operations are being attempted by a much smaller group of managers and underqualified replacement workers, jeopardizing both safety and production.

