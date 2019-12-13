Unifor to make announcement about Co-op Refinery lock out

REGINA, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor representatives will be making a significant announcement about an escalation of the campaign for a fair deal for locked out Unifor Local 594 members at the Co-op Refinery.

Negotiations hit an impasse when Co-op demanded massive concessions on pensions, despite an explicit commitment during the last round of bargaining to maintain current benefit levels.

With 800 members of Unifor Local 594 covering 21 different job classifications now locked out, refinery operations are being attempted by a much smaller group of managers and underqualified replacement workers, jeopardizing both safety and production.

What: Announcement concerning Co-op Refinery lock out Who: Kevin Bittman, President of Unifor Local 594

Scott Doherty, lead negotiator, Exec. Assistant to National President

Carla McCrie, Unifor Local 594 member

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director When: December 15 at 10 a.m. CT Where: Saskatchewan Suite at the Hotel Saskatchewan, Regina

For those unable to attend, the event will be streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at Ian.Boyko@unifor.org or 778-903-6549 (cell)

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

