Unifor to launch massive member mobilization ahead of federal election

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, beginning in 13 ridings across the country, Unifor members are launching a campaign to talk with fellow members about the upcoming federal election.

"Our goal with this campaign is to ask all Unifor members to stand strong, and elect a government that has a real plan for workers," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Unifor members voted to adopt a bold advertising campaign to Stop Scheer, however on the doorstep, our organizers are discussing all the issues that matter to Unifor members, and are reminding workers to vote."

In one week in June, 100 organizers knocked on more than 5,000 Unifor members' doors, conducting an election survey. Over the next six weeks, tens of thousands of conversations will occur between our members as we continue to deliver a message to vote for workers in the federal election on the doorstep.

Unifor's Ontario Regional Director will attend a special launch event in Windsor today:

Naureen Rizvi, Ontario Regional Director, in Windsor, Ontario at 10:00 a.m. Windsor Unifor Labour Centre, 3400 Somme Avenue, Windsor, ON N8W 1V4.

