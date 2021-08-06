Unifor to hold rally for De Havilland workers on strike
Aug 06, 2021, 11:45 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor is hosting a live virtual rally from the De Havilland picket line on Monday, August 9 at 12 noon.
"Downsview workers are responsible for the Dash 8 program's success and have proudly built this iconic made-in-Ontario aircraft for generations," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "This rally is about protecting aerospace jobs and keeping them where they belong, in Ontario."
Workers at De Havilland have been on strike since Tuesday July 27. De Havilland and its parent company Longview Aviation Capital announced it would no longer build any new Dash 8-400 aircraft at the Downsview plant earlier this year. Longview's failure to negotiate a future for the Dash 8 program with the union is at the heart of this labour dispute.
Members of the media and supporters are invited to attend the rally in person, with social distancing or watch live on Unifor's Facebook page. A broadcast quality recording of the rally will be available for download upon request shortly after the event.
|
WHAT:
|
Rally for De Havilland workers
|
WHERE:
|
De Havilland picket line at the Downsview plant East Gate near 180 Hanover Road. Use Hanover Road entering from Dufferin Street/Beffort Road north of Wilson Avenue, see here for location.
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, August 9, 12 noon
|
WHO:
|
Jerry Dias, Unifor National President
|
Naureen Rizvi, Ontario Regional Director
|
Various Unifor Local 673 and 112 members
The strike at the Downsview plant exposes the current crisis in Canada's aerospace sector and the need for more decisive leadership from the Ontario and federal governments to protect workers from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
