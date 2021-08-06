Unifor to hold rally for De Havilland workers on strike

Workers at De Havilland have been on strike since Tuesday July 27. De Havilland and its parent company Longview Aviation Capital announced it would no longer build any new Dash 8-400 aircraft at the Downsview plant earlier this year. Longview's failure to negotiate a future for the Dash 8 program with the union is at the heart of this labour dispute.

Members of the media and supporters are invited to attend the rally in person, with social distancing or watch live on Unifor's Facebook page. A broadcast quality recording of the rally will be available for download upon request shortly after the event.

WHAT: Rally for De Havilland workers



WHERE: De Havilland picket line at the Downsview plant East Gate near 180 Hanover Road. Use Hanover Road entering from Dufferin Street/Beffort Road north of Wilson Avenue, see here for location.



WHEN: Monday, August 9, 12 noon



WHO: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President

Naureen Rizvi, Ontario Regional Director

Various Unifor Local 673 and 112 members

The strike at the Downsview plant exposes the current crisis in Canada's aerospace sector and the need for more decisive leadership from the Ontario and federal governments to protect workers from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries, or to arrange Facetime, Zoom, Skype, phone, or in person interviews following the event, contact National Communications Representative David Molenhuis: [email protected] or (416) 575-7453.

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

