Unifor to continue negotiations and extend Ford strike deadline

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor's master bargaining committee has decided to continue bargaining with Ford Motor Company past the strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. tonight.

"Our master bargaining committee is willing to negotiate throughout the night to provide Ford with every opportunity to do right and reach a fair settlement to avoid a work stoppage at its Canadian plants," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Dias will share more information at a news conference tomorrow that will be streamed live on Facebook.

WHAT: News conference regarding #AutoTalks2020 WHEN: 10 a.m., Tuesday September 22, 2020 WHERE: Provincial Ballroom North, Sheraton Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto WHO: Unifor National President Jerry Dias and Unifor Bargaining Committee representatives

Journalists wishing to participate in the question and answer portion of the news conference by phone must register by emailing [email protected] by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

In-person attendance is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related Ontario health directives. Those wishing to attend in person must register in advance via email on a first come first serve basis. A pool camera arrangement is in place and the news conference will be streamed live on Unifor's Facebook page. Broadcast quality footage of the event will be available for download by accredited media upon request via email.

A digital media kit including background on Canada's auto industry and details on plant locations, products produced and number of workers represented by Unifor can be found on this website.

