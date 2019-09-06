Unifor Social Justice Fund donates $50,000 to GlobalMedic Hurricane Dorian relief

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Unifor Social Justice Fund (SJF) has donated $50,000 to GlobalMedic to assist Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas.

"Dorian is the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas, in its aftermath it has left shattered homes, infrastructure, and families," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "GlobalMedic excels in its ability to provide a rapid lifesaving response that includes access to purified water."

The Category 5 hurricane made landfall over the northwest Bahamas on September 1, 2019. The United Nations estimates 70,000 people in the Bahamas require immediate humanitarian relief, with residents of the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama most severely impacted.

"GlobalMedic has seven members of its Rapid Response Team, including firefighters and police officers, on the ground in the Bahamas where they are installing water purification units and distributing emergency kits and food packs to families affected by the devastation of Hurricane Dorian," said GlobalMedic Executive Director Rahul Singh. "We are proud to receive funding from the Unifor Social Justice Fund so that we can expand our work and help more families in need."

To address the immediate need for clean water, food and shelter GlobalMedic is distributing Family Emergency Kits, which contain a water purification solution to provide clean drinking water and essential hygiene items to help mitigate the spread of communicable diseases post-disaster. Additionally, the kit contains a solar light to provide families with a light source as power is out in the majority of affected areas.

"Through the Social Justice Fund our members are able to provide aid in times of devastation and also support ongoing programs to improve the lives of workers and families around the globe," said Unifor Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne. "The SJF currently supports over 100 projects in Canada and 46 other countries, providing among other things humanitarian aid where it's needed most and support for rebuilding efforts post disaster."

For additional information or to donate visit globalmedic.ca.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

