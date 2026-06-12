Unifor slams Senate report calling to revoke workers' Charter rights

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor, Canada's largest union in the federally regulated private sector (FRPS), is appalled by the recommendations issued in a recent report by the Senate Committee on Transport and Communications, which advocates for the imposition of labour contracts in the marine and transportation sectors through binding arbitration, instead of through collective bargaining.

"The conclusions of this report are shocking, radical and only add confusion to the already rushed consultations to amend the federal labour code. Free and fair collective bargaining is a core tenet of Canadian law and society. The growing argument against the Charter rights of workers from those in power should be very concerning to all people in Canada," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Among other recommendations, the report recommends introducing binding arbitration in the marine and rail sectors and watering down essential services designations. The union fully rejects the framing of so-called "national interest," as a valid reason to essentially deny swaths of Canadians their right to bargain collectively.

"This committee is creating a crisis where no such crisis exists. Every day in this country, trade unions and employers avoid labour disputes by negotiating in good faith at the bargaining table. To suggest that the rare occasion of a labour dispute constitutes a significant threat to Canada's marine transportation sector, as compared to global forces such as climate change and unstable geopolitics, is outrageous" Payne added.

The imposition of binding arbitration will lead to the end of negotiated contracts in the sector.

In the transportation sector specifically, Unifor argues that collective bargaining is essential to grow good jobs and protect workers' safety. Decades of industry deregulation and anti-labour activities such as contract flipping and contracting out have resulted in poorer job outcomes and weakened work standards.

Throughout its brief consultative process, the Senate did not welcome any witnesses from Unifor and heard from only three groups representing workers.

Read Unifor's recent submission to the Employment and Social Development Canada's consultation on modernizing the federal labour relations framework. Sixteen Unifor locals representing workers in road transportation, rail, airlines and marine transportation, energy, telecommunications and media also made submissions highlighting the perspectives of workers in those sectors.

The union also submitted a brief to Senate committee consultations in the fall of 2025.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague recently affirmed that the right to strike is a protected activity of trade unions under international law.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Sarah McCue at [email protected] or at 416-458-3307.