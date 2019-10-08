Unifor signs tentative agreement with Transforce

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Shortly after serving 72-hour strike notice, Unifor Local 114 has secured a new tentative agreement for Dynamex Couriers, a subsidiary of Transforce.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for achieving their goals," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Dynamex Couriers have earned a fair contract."

Approximately 180 members of Unifor Local 114 have been bargaining for six months to fight back against shrinking commissions. The Dynamex workers had previously served strike notice for 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday after talks stalled. Details of the tentative agreement will be published after the ratification vote on Saturday.

"Couriers are indispensable to the success of e-commerce," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "We're proud to take their interests to the bargaining table to help ensure they're compensated fairly."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at ian.boyko@unifor.org or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

