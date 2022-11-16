Unifor serves strike notice at Dearborn Ford

KAMLOOPS, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 10-B members at Dearborn Ford in Kamloops will strike on Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon if the profitable employer doesn't drop its demands for concessions.

"We will not let a payroll practice banned in numerous places be imposed on Unifor members in B.C.," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Our members work too hard to be short-changed by a profitable employer."

Dearborn Ford, a part of the Cam Clark Group, is seeking to eliminate guaranteed hours for mechanics and replace it with a task-based pay or flat rate system. The system the employer is attempting to impose is illegal in Quebec and many other jurisdictions in North America.

"These are profitable times for dealerships and Dearborn Ford is no exception," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "The employer should get back to the table and negotiate a fair wage structure that reflects the important work our members do."

Unifor served 72-hour strike notice to the employer on November 14. Local 10-B represents 50 mechanics and service support staff at the Kamloops dealership.

