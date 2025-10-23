VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 114 has officially filed papers to begin negotiations for a collective agreement at the Delta B.C. facility ("YVR2").

Earlier this month the Unifor members at YVR2 elected a bargaining committee to undertake negotiations with Amazon. Despite repeated rebukes from the B.C. Labour Relations Board (BCLRB) for abusing and interfering in the unionization process, Amazon continues to wage a misinformation war against its own employees on the shop floor.

Unifor serves Amazon notice to bargain (CNW Group/Unifor)

"It is a difficult pill to swallow for Amazon to accept that workers have basic workplace rights in British Columbia. YVR2 workers deserve respect, and the sooner Amazon recognizes that, the sooner we can get to the business of free and fair collective bargaining," said Unifor National President Lana Payne, who addressed workers with a warm welcome message after the certification was awarded by the BCLRB.

In September, workers at YVR2 completed a survey to identify workplace priorities. The results identified workload, speed-ups, and rampant favouritism as some of the top concerns. Based on the feedback, the bargaining committee has begun preparing proposals for meetings with Amazon.

"It's an exciting time to be an Amazon worker in the Metro Vancouver region. The bargaining at YVR2 and the unionization activity at several other fulfilment centres nearby signal that unions are the best vehicle to improve life at work, and that B.C.'s progressive unionization laws are a vital tool for working people," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

On October 16 B.C. Premier David Eby and Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside met with a group of YVR2 workers at the Unifor offices in New Westminster.

Review a timeline of the Unifor drives at Amazon.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).